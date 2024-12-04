Left Menu

Heinrich Klaasen to Lead South Africa's T20I Squad Against Pakistan

With key players absent, Heinrich Klaasen will captain South Africa's T20I team against Pakistan starting December 10. Despite missing stars like Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada, the squad is reinforced by the return of Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, and George Linde, promising a competitive match-up.

04-12-2024
Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen has been named captain of the South African T20I team for the three-match series against Pakistan set to commence on December 10. Klaasen steps in as regular skipper Aiden Markram is engaged in the Test series against Sri Lanka, which coincides with the T20I schedule.

South Africa's team, despite lacking key figures such as Markram, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada, showcases a formidable line-up. Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi make their return to the team for the first time since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which boosts South Africa's bowling strength.

All-rounder George Linde is also back after a three-year hiatus, following an outstanding domestic season that earned him a call-up. Head coach Rob Walter emphasized the wealth of experience within the squad, expressing confidence in Klaasen's leadership abilities and highlighting the strategic importance of reintegrating seasoned players like Nortje and Shamsi.

