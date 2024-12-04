Max Verstappen's Dutch Grand Prix Set to Exit Formula One Calendar After 2026

The Dutch Grand Prix, famously associated with Max Verstappen's triumphant Orange Army, will exit the Formula One calendar post-2026, the racing organization announced this Wednesday.

While an extension for 2026 ensures Zandvoort will host its first sprint format race, the decision marks the end of an era for the seaside spectacle that has captivated fans since its return in 2021.

Promoter Robert van Overdijk emphasized that the race must end on a high note, balancing success against operational risks. Formula One seeks new venues in Africa and considers race rotations, as the calendar swells to 24 events.

(With inputs from agencies.)