Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Dutch Grand Prix Set to Exit Formula One Calendar After 2026

The Dutch Grand Prix, home race for champion Max Verstappen, will be removed from the Formula One calendar after 2026. A one-year extension has been agreed, allowing a sprint format race at Zandvoort. The decision was made to balance the event's success with other organizational priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:33 IST
Max Verstappen's Dutch Grand Prix Set to Exit Formula One Calendar After 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch Grand Prix, famously associated with Max Verstappen's triumphant Orange Army, will exit the Formula One calendar post-2026, the racing organization announced this Wednesday.

While an extension for 2026 ensures Zandvoort will host its first sprint format race, the decision marks the end of an era for the seaside spectacle that has captivated fans since its return in 2021.

Promoter Robert van Overdijk emphasized that the race must end on a high note, balancing success against operational risks. Formula One seeks new venues in Africa and considers race rotations, as the calendar swells to 24 events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024