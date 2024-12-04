India Eyes Redemption in Adelaide After Commanding Perth Test Win

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has expressed that the team's recent triumph over Australia in the Perth Test has provided a significant morale boost. In the lead-up to the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, India holds a psychological and physical advantage following their commanding victory, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's exemplary bowling performance.

Despite the uplifting win, India is keen on overcoming the shadows of their catastrophic outing in the 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, where they registered their lowest Test score of 36. On that day, Australian bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood dominated the field, as India faltered to set a paltry target of 90 runs.

Reflecting on the Perth success, KL Rahul spoke at a pre-match press conference, acknowledging the team's satisfaction with the win and the confidence it has instilled. He pointed out the significance of succeeding on what is traditionally considered Australia's fastest wicket, noting the importance of moving ahead with the same vigor. India leads the series 1-0 and anticipates the next Test, which will be played under the lights in Adelaide, starting Friday.

