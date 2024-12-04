Australia's Batting Woes Under Spotlight Ahead of Adelaide Test Against India

As Australia prepares for the pink-ball, day-night Test at Adelaide Oval against India on December 6, attention focuses on its struggling batting lineup. Key players like Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne have not reached their usual high standards for much of the year.

India enters the match with strong momentum, having secured a dominant 295-run victory in the first Test at Perth, propelled by Jasprit Bumrah's performance. However, Australia and its supporters hope to overcome the echoes of the painful 2020 Adelaide Test, where India suffered its lowest Test score of 36 runs.

Statistically, the Australian team has faced challenges, with a collective batting average of 29.52—one of the lowest globally this year. Despite individual efforts, including Alex Carey's 33.55 average, the team has struggled to convert starts into centuries and has yet to score 400 runs in an innings this year. With India leading the BGT series 1-0, Australia's batting revival is eagerly anticipated in the upcoming Adelaide Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)