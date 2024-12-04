Left Menu

Australia's Batting Woes Under Spotlight Ahead of Adelaide Test Against India

Australia's batting lineup, led by Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne, faces pressure ahead of the Adelaide Test against India. The team aims to rebound from recent struggles and a poor batting track record this year, as India leads the series after a decisive victory in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:02 IST
Australia's Batting Woes Under Spotlight Ahead of Adelaide Test Against India
Steve Smith. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As Australia prepares for the pink-ball, day-night Test at Adelaide Oval against India on December 6, attention focuses on its struggling batting lineup. Key players like Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne have not reached their usual high standards for much of the year.

India enters the match with strong momentum, having secured a dominant 295-run victory in the first Test at Perth, propelled by Jasprit Bumrah's performance. However, Australia and its supporters hope to overcome the echoes of the painful 2020 Adelaide Test, where India suffered its lowest Test score of 36 runs.

Statistically, the Australian team has faced challenges, with a collective batting average of 29.52—one of the lowest globally this year. Despite individual efforts, including Alex Carey's 33.55 average, the team has struggled to convert starts into centuries and has yet to score 400 runs in an innings this year. With India leading the BGT series 1-0, Australia's batting revival is eagerly anticipated in the upcoming Adelaide Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024