Djokovic Sets Sights on Brisbane International as Australian Swing Kicks Off
Novak Djokovic will begin the new tennis season at the Brisbane International tournament, preparing for the Australian Open. This will be his second appearance at the event. Djokovic, who aims for his 100th title, announced Andy Murray as his coach for the upcoming Grand Slam season.
Novak Djokovic is gearing up to launch his new tennis season at the Brisbane International, which serves as a prelude to the Australian Open.
The tennis star expressed his excitement to compete at the Brisbane International again, having previously faced an early exit in 2009 when he lost to Ernests Gulbis.
Adding to the anticipation, Djokovic has engaged Andy Murray as his coach, strategizing for the Australian Open where he aims to extend his record of 10 titles.
