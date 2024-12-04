Djokovic Sets Sights on Brisbane International as Australian Swing Kicks Off

Novak Djokovic is gearing up to launch his new tennis season at the Brisbane International, which serves as a prelude to the Australian Open.

The tennis star expressed his excitement to compete at the Brisbane International again, having previously faced an early exit in 2009 when he lost to Ernests Gulbis.

Adding to the anticipation, Djokovic has engaged Andy Murray as his coach, strategizing for the Australian Open where he aims to extend his record of 10 titles.

