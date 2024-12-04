Left Menu

Basit Ali Criticizes Selection of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi Omission

Former cricketer Basit Ali has openly criticized the selection of Babar Azam for Pakistan's South Africa tour, while questioning the exclusion of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test squad. Ali speculates Shaheen’s omission stems from a previous on-field incident during Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:13 IST
Basit Ali Criticizes Selection of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi Omission
Babar Azam (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer Basit Ali has expressed disapproval over the inclusion of Babar Azam in Pakistan's squad for the forthcoming South Africa tour, while also questioning the omission of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test lineup. Pakistan's squads for the multi-format series, which begins on December 10 in Durban, have sparked debates.

Ali, dissatisfied with the selection committee's choices, believes Shaheen's exclusion from red-ball cricket is linked to an incident during the first Test against Bangladesh. A circulated video shows Shaheen seemingly rejecting captain Shan Masood's friendly gesture during a team huddle, raising eyebrows regarding team dynamics.

Ali further criticized Azam's recall to the Test team, questioning the basis of his comeback given his underwhelming performances in recent matches. Basit also pointed out Shaheen's struggles on unsuitable pitches, contrasting it with Naseem Shah's similarly lackluster showing, yet difference in treatment by selectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024