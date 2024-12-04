Basit Ali Criticizes Selection of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi Omission
Former cricketer Basit Ali has openly criticized the selection of Babar Azam for Pakistan's South Africa tour, while questioning the exclusion of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test squad. Ali speculates Shaheen’s omission stems from a previous on-field incident during Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh.
Former cricketer Basit Ali has expressed disapproval over the inclusion of Babar Azam in Pakistan's squad for the forthcoming South Africa tour, while also questioning the omission of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test lineup. Pakistan's squads for the multi-format series, which begins on December 10 in Durban, have sparked debates.
Ali, dissatisfied with the selection committee's choices, believes Shaheen's exclusion from red-ball cricket is linked to an incident during the first Test against Bangladesh. A circulated video shows Shaheen seemingly rejecting captain Shan Masood's friendly gesture during a team huddle, raising eyebrows regarding team dynamics.
Ali further criticized Azam's recall to the Test team, questioning the basis of his comeback given his underwhelming performances in recent matches. Basit also pointed out Shaheen's struggles on unsuitable pitches, contrasting it with Naseem Shah's similarly lackluster showing, yet difference in treatment by selectors.
