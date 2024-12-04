LIV Golf League's International Series to Tee Off in India

The eagerly awaited International Series is set to make its debut in the subcontinent with an opening tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, from January 30 to February 2.

This event marks the beginning of the 2025 calendar for the Asian Tour series, supported by the LIV Golf League, offering players a chance to secure a spot in the LIV Golf League based on end-of-season rankings.

Aligning with the broader LIV Golf schedule, it precedes the LIV Golf Riyadh event in Saudi Arabia. Anirban Lahiri, India's top golfer, confirmed his participation in the event, joining a field of 108 players competing for a USD 2 million prize.

