Real Kashmir FC Edges Past Delhi FC in Thrilling I-League Clash

In a gripping I-League match held at the TRC Football Turf, Real Kashmir FC defeated Delhi FC 2-1, notching their second win in three fixtures. The victory hinged on goals by Bouba Aminou and Lalramdinsanga Ralte, both delivered in the second half. A late attempt to equalize by Delhi's Stephane Samir Binong could not change the game's outcome.

Under the guidance of head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, Real Kashmir has remained unbeaten on home turf, accumulating seven points from three matches, whereas Delhi FC wallows with just a single point from their tie against Namdhari FC. On-field tensions eclipsed gameplay in the first half, as controversy surrounded Delhi goalkeeper Debnath Mondal's on-pitch antics.

The 27-year-old Mondal was cautioned for disputing a free-kick decision and displayed risky behavior—abandoning his post in a failed attempt to thwart a striker's advance—a near-goal only prevented by a teammate's intervention. Mondal's fortunes changed in the 72nd minute as Aminou capitalized on a precise long ball to secure his team's lead. This advantage was doubled in the 84th minute after Ralte exploited a defensive lapse for a compelling finish.

