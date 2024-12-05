High Stakes and Major Moves: A Week in Sports

In the world of sports, LSU coach Brian Kelly expressed concerns over financial motives overshadowing genuine player-team fits during recruitment. Kelly highlighted the growing trend of high school athletes prioritizing monetary rewards over finding the right collegiate environment.

The NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars have placed quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve due to a concussion sustained during a match against the Houston Texans. This move likely marks the end of Lawrence's season as the Jaguars, with a 2-10 record, are out of playoff running.

Soccer news sees MLS extending Commissioner Don Garber's contract until 2027, while in golf, the LPGA has updated its gender eligibility policy, impacting those transitioning post-male puberty. Meanwhile, further updates include Mikaela Shiffrin's recovery after a skiing accident and Finland, Sweden hockey team compositions for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

