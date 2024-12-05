High Stakes and Major Moves: A Week in Sports
This week's sports highlights include LSU coach Brian Kelly's views on recruitment dynamics, Trevor Lawrence's injury update, MLS Commissioner Don Garber's contract extension, Mikaela Shiffrin's recovery, and a major policy update from LPGA. Other news features key developments in NFL, NBA, and international soccer.
In the world of sports, LSU coach Brian Kelly expressed concerns over financial motives overshadowing genuine player-team fits during recruitment. Kelly highlighted the growing trend of high school athletes prioritizing monetary rewards over finding the right collegiate environment.
The NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars have placed quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve due to a concussion sustained during a match against the Houston Texans. This move likely marks the end of Lawrence's season as the Jaguars, with a 2-10 record, are out of playoff running.
Soccer news sees MLS extending Commissioner Don Garber's contract until 2027, while in golf, the LPGA has updated its gender eligibility policy, impacting those transitioning post-male puberty. Meanwhile, further updates include Mikaela Shiffrin's recovery after a skiing accident and Finland, Sweden hockey team compositions for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- LSU
- Brian Kelly
- Trevor Lawrence
- MLS
- Don Garber
- LPGA
- Mikaela Shiffrin
- NBA
- NFL
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking LPGA Tour 2025: A New Era for Women's Golf
Juan Mata Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group: First Active International MLS Owner
Inter Miami Coach Martino Resigns After MLS Playoff Exit
MLS Commissioner Don Garber Extends Tenure Through 2027
LPGA Unveils Updated Gender Policy for Competitive Equity