Left Menu

Resurgence of Cricket in The Bahamas Amidst NBA Influence

The Bahamas, once a cricket stronghold, has seen a decline in the sport, overtaken by basketball's allure. Efforts by veteran administrator Gregory Taylor include introducing Kwik Cricket in schools and tapping into the Asian diaspora. ICC support and new talent like Marc Taylor aim to revive cricket's popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albany | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:03 IST
Resurgence of Cricket in The Bahamas Amidst NBA Influence
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

In the Bahamas, cricket's rich history is overshadowed by the rapid rise of basketball, largely due to geographic proximity to the United States. The iconic Goombay beats at Haynes Oval tell a story of a nation grappling with prioritizing its sporting culture.

Veteran cricket administrator Gregory Taylor stresses the need for improved infrastructure and youth engagement. He highlights the influence of the U.S. NBA, drawing Bahamian youth away from cricket. Efforts such as Kwik Cricket have been introduced in schools, aiming to rekindle interest.

The Bahamas Cricket Association collaborates with the ICC and takes cues from the Asian diaspora to enhance participation. Notably, Marc Taylor, gaining international recognition, symbolizes hope for the sport's resurgence, underscoring the potential to elevate Bahamas cricket to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024