India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's Tactical Leadership for Day-Night Test Triumph

Rohit Sharma's return from paternity leave is set to fortify the Indian side for their day-night Test against Australia, starting Friday. Despite recent challenges, India looks poised to fine-tune its strategy and capitalize on their successful outing in Perth.

The squad revamp includes the re-entry of Shubman Gill, who will likely replace Devdutt Padikkal. The batting order might see a rejig, with Sharma potentially moving lower down. This tactical shift aims to complement in-form batters Jaiswal and KL Rahul and seize an advantage over Australia.

Australia, struggling without key player Josh Hazlewood, looks to rebound with Scott Boland. The challenge of facing India's seamers, including Jasprit Bumrah, adds pressure on their struggling batting lineup, particularly for stalwarts Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

