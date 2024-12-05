Australia Readies for Pink-Ball Test Showdown Against India

As Australia gears up for the second Test against India, team captain Pat Cummins elaborated on the challenges posed by pink-ball cricket, asserting there's minimal distinction from the traditional red-ball format. India currently leads the series 1-0, following a decisive 295-run win at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The much-anticipated pink-ball Test is set to begin on December 6 at Adelaide Oval. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins acknowledged the varying levels of experience within his squad regarding pink-ball Tests. He assured that the team has spent recent days adjusting to the game's dynamics, minimizing any perceived transition between formats.

On the roster front, Australia has announced the inclusion of pacer Scott Boland, who steps in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, marking the bowler's return to Test cricket after an 18-month hiatus. Cummins has also confirmed that Mitchell Marsh, despite recent back stiffness, is fit to contribute with the ball in the forthcoming Test.

Boland last represented Australia in the esteemed Ashes 2023 series against England. His selection replaces Hazlewood, who sustained an injury during the Perth Test. Meanwhile, Marsh, having recovered partially, is expected to bowl during the Adelaide Test after encountering issues in Perth.

The confirmed Australian lineup for the second Test is: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey as wicketkeeper, captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

