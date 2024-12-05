Left Menu

Australia Readies for Pink-Ball Test Showdown Against India

Australia captain Pat Cummins discussed the nuances of the pink-ball Test, highlighting minimal differences from traditional red-ball cricket. As India leads the series 1-0, the Adelaide Oval day-night Test commences on December 6, featuring key team changes including pacer Scott Boland's return and Mitchell Marsh's recovery to bowl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:05 IST
Australia Readies for Pink-Ball Test Showdown Against India
Pat Cummins. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As Australia gears up for the second Test against India, team captain Pat Cummins elaborated on the challenges posed by pink-ball cricket, asserting there's minimal distinction from the traditional red-ball format. India currently leads the series 1-0, following a decisive 295-run win at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The much-anticipated pink-ball Test is set to begin on December 6 at Adelaide Oval. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins acknowledged the varying levels of experience within his squad regarding pink-ball Tests. He assured that the team has spent recent days adjusting to the game's dynamics, minimizing any perceived transition between formats.

On the roster front, Australia has announced the inclusion of pacer Scott Boland, who steps in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, marking the bowler's return to Test cricket after an 18-month hiatus. Cummins has also confirmed that Mitchell Marsh, despite recent back stiffness, is fit to contribute with the ball in the forthcoming Test.

Boland last represented Australia in the esteemed Ashes 2023 series against England. His selection replaces Hazlewood, who sustained an injury during the Perth Test. Meanwhile, Marsh, having recovered partially, is expected to bowl during the Adelaide Test after encountering issues in Perth.

The confirmed Australian lineup for the second Test is: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey as wicketkeeper, captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024