Rohit Sharma Shifts Middle-Order, Rahul Retains Opener Role

India captain Rohit Sharma decides to bat in the middle order, giving K L Rahul the opening spot for the day/night Test against Australia. This change comes after a successful performance by Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening Test. Rohit aims for continuity and team success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:28 IST
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic move, India captain Rohit Sharma announced he would take up a position in the middle order for the upcoming day/night Test against Australia, slated to start on Friday. This decision allows K L Rahul to maintain his spot as an opener.

Rahul showcased stellar form with scores of 26 and 77, forming a 201-run partnership with centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal during India's 295-run victory in the first Test in Perth. Sharma, who returns after a short paternity break, emphasized the importance of consistency for the team's success.

The skipper expressed personal sacrifice for the team's benefit but noted that Rahul earned the opening slot. Meanwhile, Rahul has asserted confidence in his batting versatility, having overcome previous challenges as a lineup floater.

(With inputs from agencies.)

