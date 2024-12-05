Left Menu

India's Iconic Comeback: Lessons from the Adelaide Test

Ravi Shastri reflects on India's historic Test series win against Australia post the 2020 Adelaide debacle. Despite being bowled out for 36, India staged a remarkable comeback, led by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, to win the series 2-1. Shastri emphasizes the need for composure and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:18 IST
India's Iconic Comeback: Lessons from the Adelaide Test
  • Country:
  • Australia

The 2020 Adelaide debacle is etched in history, but it serves as a reminder for players in future matches against Australia, suggests Ravi Shastri, who coached India during that series.

India, led by Virat Kohli, suffered their lowest-ever Test total of 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, leading to an eight-wicket loss to Australia. Despite this setback, India managed a stellar comeback, eventually winning the four-Test series 2-1 and securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shastri noted that while the Adelaide defeat won't directly influence future matches, it's crucial for players to remain aware of how volatile Test cricket can be, especially with the pink ball. He emphasized India's unexpected defeat as a unique event, where an unusual number of nicks went to fielders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024