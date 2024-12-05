India's Iconic Comeback: Lessons from the Adelaide Test

The 2020 Adelaide debacle is etched in history, but it serves as a reminder for players in future matches against Australia, suggests Ravi Shastri, who coached India during that series.

India, led by Virat Kohli, suffered their lowest-ever Test total of 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, leading to an eight-wicket loss to Australia. Despite this setback, India managed a stellar comeback, eventually winning the four-Test series 2-1 and securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shastri noted that while the Adelaide defeat won't directly influence future matches, it's crucial for players to remain aware of how volatile Test cricket can be, especially with the pink ball. He emphasized India's unexpected defeat as a unique event, where an unusual number of nicks went to fielders.

(With inputs from agencies.)