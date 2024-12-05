Rohit Sharma Moves Down Order to Let KL Rahul Shine in Perth Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has opted for a strategic change in batting order by moving himself to the middle, allowing KL Rahul to continue as an opener, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the day/night Test against Australia in Perth.

Sharma announced this decision on the eve of the second Test, prioritizing team success and continuity following India's commanding 295-run victory in the series opener. Rahul's standout innings, with scores of 26 and 77, contributed significantly to a remarkable 201-run partnership with Jaiswal.

Despite returning from a paternity break, and the hot topic of his batting position, Sharma expressed confidence in Rahul's ability, indicating that the Karnataka batsman deserves the opportunity to open due to previous successful performances in challenging overseas conditions.

