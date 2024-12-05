Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Moves Down Order to Let KL Rahul Shine in Perth Test

In a strategic move, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat in the middle order to maintain a successful opening combination with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul's impressive performance in the first Test against Australia prompted Sharma's decision, emphasizing team goals over personal positioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:26 IST
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has opted for a strategic change in batting order by moving himself to the middle, allowing KL Rahul to continue as an opener, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the day/night Test against Australia in Perth.

Sharma announced this decision on the eve of the second Test, prioritizing team success and continuity following India's commanding 295-run victory in the series opener. Rahul's standout innings, with scores of 26 and 77, contributed significantly to a remarkable 201-run partnership with Jaiswal.

Despite returning from a paternity break, and the hot topic of his batting position, Sharma expressed confidence in Rahul's ability, indicating that the Karnataka batsman deserves the opportunity to open due to previous successful performances in challenging overseas conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

