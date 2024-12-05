Triumphant Sports Year: A Global Showcase of Talent and Controversy

In a remarkable year for the world of sports, seasoned and new champions alike captured global audiences, pushing the boundaries of human achievement. The highlight was undoubtedly the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, set against its historic landmarks, making for a majestic sporting event.

Pioneering athletes such as French swimmer Leon Marchand, American gymnast Simone Biles, and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan left an indelible mark with performances to be remembered through the years. The Games were not without controversy, as a gender eligibility issue emerged involving boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, and American Noah Lyles became the world's fastest man in an intensely close 100-meter race.

The global appeal of soccer remained firm, with Spain claiming the Euro 2024 title against England, and Messi leading Argentina to a historic 16th Copa America win. Amid emotional farewells and thrilling victories, tennis, motorsport, and cycling saw legendary moments that were diligently captured by Reuters' most diverse team to date.

