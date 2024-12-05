Triumphant Sports Year: A Global Showcase of Talent and Controversy
In a remarkable year for sports, champions like Simone Biles and Leon Marchand shone at the Summer Olympics in Paris. Controversies arose in boxing, and thrilling victories were seen in soccer, tennis, and motorsport. Reuters documented these iconic moments with an inclusive team of photographers.
In a remarkable year for the world of sports, seasoned and new champions alike captured global audiences, pushing the boundaries of human achievement. The highlight was undoubtedly the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, set against its historic landmarks, making for a majestic sporting event.
Pioneering athletes such as French swimmer Leon Marchand, American gymnast Simone Biles, and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan left an indelible mark with performances to be remembered through the years. The Games were not without controversy, as a gender eligibility issue emerged involving boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, and American Noah Lyles became the world's fastest man in an intensely close 100-meter race.
The global appeal of soccer remained firm, with Spain claiming the Euro 2024 title against England, and Messi leading Argentina to a historic 16th Copa America win. Amid emotional farewells and thrilling victories, tennis, motorsport, and cycling saw legendary moments that were diligently captured by Reuters' most diverse team to date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- Olympics
- Summer Games
- Paris
- soccer
- Simone Biles
- Leon Marchand
- Noah Lyles
- tennis
- motorsport
ALSO READ
San Marino's Unlikely Journey: From Bottom to Breakthrough in Men's Soccer
High-Stakes Fraud Scandal Rocking Turkish Soccer Stars
Soccer Safety Failures Surge as Report Exposes Legal Violations
Global Soccer Showdown: Players vs. FIFA's Expanded Club World Cup
Kicking Against the Clock: Soccer's Safety Standards on Trial