Left Menu

Triumphant Sports Year: A Global Showcase of Talent and Controversy

In a remarkable year for sports, champions like Simone Biles and Leon Marchand shone at the Summer Olympics in Paris. Controversies arose in boxing, and thrilling victories were seen in soccer, tennis, and motorsport. Reuters documented these iconic moments with an inclusive team of photographers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:34 IST
Triumphant Sports Year: A Global Showcase of Talent and Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable year for the world of sports, seasoned and new champions alike captured global audiences, pushing the boundaries of human achievement. The highlight was undoubtedly the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, set against its historic landmarks, making for a majestic sporting event.

Pioneering athletes such as French swimmer Leon Marchand, American gymnast Simone Biles, and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan left an indelible mark with performances to be remembered through the years. The Games were not without controversy, as a gender eligibility issue emerged involving boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, and American Noah Lyles became the world's fastest man in an intensely close 100-meter race.

The global appeal of soccer remained firm, with Spain claiming the Euro 2024 title against England, and Messi leading Argentina to a historic 16th Copa America win. Amid emotional farewells and thrilling victories, tennis, motorsport, and cycling saw legendary moments that were diligently captured by Reuters' most diverse team to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024