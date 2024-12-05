South Africa Fights Back in Second Test Against Sri Lanka

In Gqeberha, South Africa, Captain Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickleton mounted a robust comeback for South Africa on the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka. By tea, the home team had reached 179-4. Earlier, Sri Lanka had claimed three wickets after South Africa chose to bat first.

Bavuma's determined stroke play was cut short just before tea, costing him his wicket to Asitha Fernando after a string of short deliveries. Bavuma, with a history of 23 test fifties, missed the century mark once again. Rickleton, entering the field after Wiaan Mulder's injury, achieved his maiden test 50 and remained undefeated.

Lahiru Kumara took his 100th test wicket, dismissing Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs. Despite these setbacks, South Africa looks to maintain their momentum, having won the previous test in Durban by a substantial margin. Both teams are striving for a spot in the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)