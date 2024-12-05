Left Menu

South Africa Fights Back in Second Test Against Sri Lanka

South Africa staged a comeback against Sri Lanka in the second test with Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickleton's partnership. Despite early losses, Bavuma's 133-run partnership with Rickleton strengthened the team. Sri Lanka had taken initial leads, with standout performances by Lahiru Kumara, but South Africa remained determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:41 IST
South Africa Fights Back in Second Test Against Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Gqeberha, South Africa, Captain Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickleton mounted a robust comeback for South Africa on the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka. By tea, the home team had reached 179-4. Earlier, Sri Lanka had claimed three wickets after South Africa chose to bat first.

Bavuma's determined stroke play was cut short just before tea, costing him his wicket to Asitha Fernando after a string of short deliveries. Bavuma, with a history of 23 test fifties, missed the century mark once again. Rickleton, entering the field after Wiaan Mulder's injury, achieved his maiden test 50 and remained undefeated.

Lahiru Kumara took his 100th test wicket, dismissing Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs. Despite these setbacks, South Africa looks to maintain their momentum, having won the previous test in Durban by a substantial margin. Both teams are striving for a spot in the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024