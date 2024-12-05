Left Menu

Boxing's Olympic Fate: Will World Boxing Take the Ring in 2028?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged national boxing federations to decide if they will participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics under a new body, World Boxing, after stripping the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition. A decision will be made in 2025.

National boxing federations face a pivotal decision: whether their athletes will compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics under a new organization or not participate at all, according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. At a conference, Bach emphasized the urgency of establishing a new global boxing body following the IOC's removal of the International Boxing Association's (IBA) recognition last year due to governance and financial issues.

The IOC has yet to include boxing in the LA 2028 program, pushing the federations to take decisive action. "It's up to the national boxing federations to ensure their athletes have a shot at Olympic medals," Bach asserted, highlighting a new initiative called World Boxing, which now includes 55 members globally, as the potential successor to IBA.

The IBA's suspension for governance and ethical issues in 2019 and further disputes during the Tokyo and Paris Olympics underscore the need for a new competent body. The IOC plans to decide in 2025 whether World Boxing meets the necessary criteria to represent the sport at the Olympics, potentially steering boxing back into the Olympic spotlight.

