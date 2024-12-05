Left Menu

Controversy Deepens as Indian Golf Union Faces Election Turmoil

The Indian Golf Union's (IGU) elections face turmoil after the resignation of its appointed Returning Officer, retired Justice Permod Kohli. Concerns raised by IOA President PT Usha led to Kohli stepping down amid allegations of conflict of interest. Retired Justice R. Malik has been named the new Returning Officer.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) is once again embroiled in controversy as it navigates the contentious process of organizing its December 15 elections. The saga has intensified with the appointment of a new Returning Officer for the third time, following the resignation of retired Justice Permod Kohli amid accusations of conflict of interest.

Kohli's departure comes after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha raised concerns about his dual role as the chairperson of the IOA's Arbitration Commission. The IGU was compelled to act swiftly, naming retired judge R. Malik to oversee the election process with less than two weeks until the polls.

The situation has sparked intense scrutiny, with the potential for an ad-hoc oversight committee to be formed by the IOA if the IGU fails to resolve these issues satisfactorily. The unfolding events highlight deep divides within sports governance, raising questions about transparency and ethical leadership.

