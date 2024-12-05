Left Menu

India Prepares for Pink-Ball Test Showdown Against Australia in Adelaide

India and Australia clash in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, a Day-Night encounter. After triumphing in the first Test, India's lineup sees the return of key players amidst strategic shifts. Australia grapples with injuries, setting the stage for an intense contest under lights.

Team India (Photo: X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India is gearing up to take on Australia in the second Test of the renowned Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, set to unfold on Friday under the lights of Adelaide's cricket ground. Despite clinching a decisive 295-run victory in the first Test, India enters this Day-Night pink-ball match with a few uncertainties looming.

The return of captain Rohit Sharma and impressive batter Shubman Gill to the Indian lineup adds both strength and intrigue. Sharma, back from personal leave, and Gill, recovering from an earlier injury, will be crucial as India seeks continuity in their opening pair. Opener KL Rahul, who dazzled with a solid 77, will continue to partner with Yashasvi Jaiswal following their remarkable 201-run stand in the first Test.

Australia faces its own lineup adjustments due to Josh Hazlewood's injury, substituting in Scott Boland. While captain Pat Cummins adjusts to Hazlewood's absence, the Aussies also focus on improving batting consistency. The stage is set for a gripping encounter as both teams strive to overcome their hurdles and secure a pivotal win in this highly competitive series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

