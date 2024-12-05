Sports Roundup: Triumphs, Challenges, and New Beginnings

The International Olympic Committee remains optimistic about collaborating with Donald Trump's administration for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, as the President-elect has expressed unwavering backing. This support stems from the 2017 decision to award the Olympics to LA when Trump was still in office.

NBA action saw the Atlanta Hawks breaking the Milwaukee Bucks' seven-game winning spree, thanks to standout performances by Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter. Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy are set to clash in the MLS Cup, stirring anticipation among soccer fans.

In the NFL, Azeez Al-Shaair's three-game suspension remains intact following the rejection of his appeal. Additionally, Toronto revealed the name and logo of its new WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, as excitement builds for its 2026 debut.

