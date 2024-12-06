Manchester City and Inter Miami Face Global Giants in Club World Cup Draw

Premier League champions Manchester City have been placed in Group G for the Club World Cup in the United States next year. Their group also features renowned teams such as Juventus, Wydad AC, and Al Ain.

In another intriguing match-up, Lionel Messi's team, Inter Miami, will compete in Group A. They will play against Al Ahly in the tournament's opening match, followed by games against European giants Porto and South American heroes Palmeiras.

This expanded 32-team tournament promises to deliver thrilling football action on the world stage, showcasing some of the sport's most talented clubs and players.

