High-Stakes Showdown: Club World Cup Draws Top Teams for 2024

The Club World Cup 2024 will feature top teams globally, including Manchester City, Juventus, and Inter Miami, in an expanded 32-team format held in the U.S. The tournament is set to take place across 12 venues and serves as preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Updated: 06-12-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:19 IST
The anticipation builds as the 2024 Club World Cup prepares to take center stage in the United States, with major teams like Manchester City, Juventus, and Inter Miami leading the charge. Group draws have been confirmed, setting the stage for intense competition in this expanded 32-team tournament.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, grouped with Al Ahly, will inaugurate the event in a high-stakes match. The tournament kicks off in June, spanning across 12 venues, and serves as a precursor to the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City face a challenging group, starting with a match against Wydad AC, followed by clashes with Al Ain and Juventus. City's recent accolades include winning their fourth consecutive English top-flight title despite struggles with player injuries.

