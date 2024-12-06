High-Stakes Showdown: Club World Cup Draws Top Teams for 2024

The anticipation builds as the 2024 Club World Cup prepares to take center stage in the United States, with major teams like Manchester City, Juventus, and Inter Miami leading the charge. Group draws have been confirmed, setting the stage for intense competition in this expanded 32-team tournament.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, grouped with Al Ahly, will inaugurate the event in a high-stakes match. The tournament kicks off in June, spanning across 12 venues, and serves as a precursor to the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City face a challenging group, starting with a match against Wydad AC, followed by clashes with Al Ain and Juventus. City's recent accolades include winning their fourth consecutive English top-flight title despite struggles with player injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)