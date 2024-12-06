Harry Brook's Explosive Century Shakes New Zealand's Bowling Lineup

Harry Brook delivered another masterclass against New Zealand, scoring his second century of the series to advance England to 259 for seven by tea on the opening day of the second test in Wellington.

Alongside Ollie Pope, Brook helped salvage England's innings after a shaky start at 43-4, putting together a pivotal 174-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Although New Zealand made a breakthrough when Will O'Rourke dismissed Pope for 66, and Ben Stokes fell cheaply for two, Brook's impressive run was halted in an unexpected run out by Nathan Smith for 123.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand's captain Tom Latham opted to field, and his seam attack initially troubled England's top order. Matt Henry's tight bowling yielded two early wickets, but it was Brook's power-hitting that again stole the show, helping England recover to a competitive position.

