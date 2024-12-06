Left Menu

Cameron Young Shines with Bogey-Free Round at Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young leads the Hero World Challenge with a bogey-free eight-under 64 in the first round. Consistency and accuracy on the fairways made him stand out. Justin Thomas finishes second with six-under 66, and a strong back nine performance, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler is tied third at five-under.

06-12-2024
Cameron Young opened the Hero World Challenge with a commanding performance, securing the lead with an impeccable bogey-free eight-under 64. Masterfully controlling his game, Young touched 12 of 13 fairways and hit 16 greens in regulation, firing eight birdies to set the pace on Thursday.

Justin Thomas, known for his explosive play, surged into second place with a six-under 66, courtesy of a formidable rally on the back nine, including four consecutive birdies from holes 14 to 17. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, recovered from a slow start to finish tied third with a steady five-under 67.

The drama unfolded further with Nick Dunlop, who began strong but slipped to tied eighth. Among the standout performances were Indian-origin golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala, both tied for third, showcasing their skills alongside notable names Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg.

