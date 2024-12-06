Club Leon Faces Sale Due to FIFA's Multi-Ownership Rule

In light of FIFA's new multi-club ownership regulations, Mexican soccer club Leon may soon find itself on the market. The ruling, which affects participation in the expanded Club World Cup, compels Grupo Pachuca, the owner of both Leon and Pachuca, to divest one of the clubs.

Despite the pressure, Grupo Pachuca's owner, Jesús Martínez, remains optimistic. He has been in discussions with FIFA and is set to meet CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani to elaborate on the operational dynamics of the two teams. Martínez believes transparency and communication will work in their favor.

Amidst the deliberations, concerns over fairness have arisen, notably from Alajuelense of Costa Rica, which sought its inclusion in place of one of Martínez's clubs. However, Martínez argues they are operating within historical precedent, as the regulation is of recent vintage.

