Rohit Sharma's Middle-Order Return: A Strategic Move in Crucial Pink-Ball Test

In a strategic move, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will return to the middle-order as India prepares for a pivotal pink-ball, day-night Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. This decision comes in light of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's successful opening partnership, demonstrated by their historic double ton at Perth.

While the memory of India's infamous 36-all out during the 2020 pink-ball Test lingers, the team is buoyed by Sharma's return. Despite recent struggles with the bat, Rohit's earlier success in the middle-order offers hope as he aims to guide India past the 295-run thrashing they faced at Perth.

Rohit's shift signifies his commitment to India's World Test Championship campaign. Acknowledging Rahul's form, he relinquishes the opener's role to maintain team balance. His past middle-order performance assures confidence as he looks to exploit older balls without shine, hoping to steer India towards victory in this high-stakes encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)