Zak Crawley Makes History with First-Over Six in Wellington Test

In a remarkable feat during the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington, England's Zak Crawley made history by hitting a six in the first over off Tim Southee's delivery. This accomplishment makes him only the second player in Test cricket history to achieve such a milestone, taking the cue from cricket legend Chris Gayle, who first achieved the feat in 2012 against Bangladesh.

Winning the toss, New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted to bowl first. Crawley, named in the starting XI, looked to score aggressively. Despite a cautious start with a thick inside edge and no runs between the second and the fifth deliveries, Crawley ended the over in grand style by sending the ball over the long-off boundary, putting England in the record books.

Yet, England's innings faced early challenges as they were reduced to 43/4. However, the tide turned when Harry Brook played a counter-attacking role with a hundred off 115 balls, and Ollie Pope supported with a valuable half-century. Their partnership helped England reach a total of 280 in 54.4 overs. Nathan Smith shone for New Zealand with impressive bowling figures, claiming four wickets. England, already leading the series, looked to fortify their position.

