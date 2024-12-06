Olympic Venue Dispute: Brisbane's Battleground

Amid the intensifying debate over the venues for the 2032 Summer Olympics, Brisbane Olympic chief Andrew Liveris has shown preference for a purpose-built stadium. He argues that this would not only ensure proper planning but also present a very appealing visual for the event.

Queensland's newly elected State Premier, David Crisafulli, recently initiated a review by a seven-member board to reassess the venue options. This comes following his predecessor's rejection of multi-billion dollar projects, choosing instead existing infrastructure despite criticisms.

Liveris warned that delays and indecisions could squander the head start Brisbane had after securing the Olympics in 2021. He particularly pointed to Victoria Park as a potentially ideal site if transport and private sector funding align.

(With inputs from agencies.)