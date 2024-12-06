Left Menu

Olympic Venue Dispute: Brisbane's Battleground

Brisbane Olympic chief Andrew Liveris has expressed support for a purpose-built stadium for the 2032 Summer Games amid ongoing debates about venue selection. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has opted for reviews over constructing new facilities, favoring existing options. Liveris emphasizes the need for certainty in planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:34 IST
Amid the intensifying debate over the venues for the 2032 Summer Olympics, Brisbane Olympic chief Andrew Liveris has shown preference for a purpose-built stadium. He argues that this would not only ensure proper planning but also present a very appealing visual for the event.

Queensland's newly elected State Premier, David Crisafulli, recently initiated a review by a seven-member board to reassess the venue options. This comes following his predecessor's rejection of multi-billion dollar projects, choosing instead existing infrastructure despite criticisms.

Liveris warned that delays and indecisions could squander the head start Brisbane had after securing the Olympics in 2021. He particularly pointed to Victoria Park as a potentially ideal site if transport and private sector funding align.

