Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Cavs beat Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic's big night

Nikola Jokic moved to No. 3 in career triple-doubles with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists at Cleveland, but his Denver Nuggets couldn't withstand the host Cavaliers' 3-point barrage and lost 126-114 on Thursday night. Jokic's 139th career triple-double broke a tie with Magic Johnson on the all-time list. It was also his second triple-double with 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds this season.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 3 South Carolina tops No. 8 Duke in OT

Chloe Kitts scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as No. 3 South Carolina held on for an 81-70 win over No. 8 Duke on Thursday night in an SEC/ACC Challenge game at Columbia, S.C. Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin added 11 points apiece for South Carolina (8-1), which won its third straight game since absorbing its only loss of the season against then-No. 5 UCLA.

NHL-worst Blackhawks fire coach Luke Richardson

Mired in last place in the NHL standings amid a rebuilding process, the Chicago Blackhawks dismissed coach Luke Richardson on Thursday and named Anders Sorensen interim coach. In two-plus seasons with the Blackhawks, the 55-year-old Richardson posted a 57-118-15 record, including an 8-16-2 start to this season, in his first stint as a head coach.

NBA inks multi-year deal with Macau casino Sands China to play in the gambling hub

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has signed a multi-year agreement with Macau casino operator Sands China, to play pre-season games in Macau, a move that comes as authorities urge the casino industry to diversify away from gambling. The agreement, which was reported by local media outlets on Friday and confirmed to Reuters by a source with knowledge of the deal, sets the scene for an NBA legends celebrity game on Dec. 7 that Sands is due to host at its Venetian property.

NBA-Lakers look for answers after 'embarrassing' loss

The Los Angeles Lakers' recent slump hit what the team can only hope is rock bottom with a humiliating 41-point road loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday that left first-year head coach JJ Redick searching for answers. The Lakers, losers of six of their last eight games, showed little life in the 134-93 trouncing, which came on the heels of their 29-point loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Monday.

NHL roundup: Lightning score five in first period, rout Sharks

Brandon Hagel scored twice in 23 seconds during Tampa Bay's five-goal outburst in the first period as the Lightning trounced the visiting San Jose Sharks 8-1 on Thursday. Cam Atkinson and Conor Geekie had a goal and an assist apiece before Hagel hit the net twice. Jake Guentzel, who finished with two points, scored to cap the explosive frame, putting the Lightning in position to improve to 8-0-1 in their past nine meetings with San Jose.

Former All-Pro S Jamal Adams set to make Lions debut vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions elevated former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, whom they signed as a free agent to the practice squad on Sunday, to their game-day roster on Thursday night. The Lions, who share the NFL's best record at 11-1, host their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers (9-3).

Lakers' LeBron James (foot) questionable vs. Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has said he wants to play every game in his 22nd season, but he is listed as questionable for Friday's road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks with left foot soreness. James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, has started all 22 games this season and is averaging 22.3 points, 9.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman has ankle surgery

Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent surgery Thursday on the ailing right ankle that didn't prevent him from becoming the World Series Most Valuable Player as he led the Dodgers to the championship. The Dodgers announced that the surgery, performed by Dr. Kenneth Jung in Los Angeles, consisted of "debridement and the removal of loose bodies." The team expects Freeman to be able to participate in baseball activities when spring training starts in February but didn't address his timetable for playing in games.

A's get key approvals for Las Vegas stadium

The Athletics are three steps closer to relocating to Las Vegas. The city's stadium authority on Thursday approved a trio of agreements needed to greenlight construction on the A's new home ballpark, which will be built on the Strip. Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)