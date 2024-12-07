Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone to return vs. Stars

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is returning from a month-long absence to play in Friday's game against the visiting Dallas Stars. Stone, 32, has been sidelined since sustaining a lower-body injury in Vegas' 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 6.

Unamused 49ers GM: Cool it with Kyle Shanahan 'hot seat' talk

Seven losses in a season is unfamiliar territory for the San Francisco 49ers. With two Super Bowl appearances in five seasons, general manager John Lynch openly admits the 49ers haven't earned the right to be called "as good" as the 2023 NFC championship group.

Reports: Rays reach one-year deal with C Danny Jansen

Catcher Danny Jansen agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. ESPN reported the deal includes a mutual option for a second season.

Unrivaled signs LSU star Flau'jae Johnson to NIL deal

Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league launching this winter, signed LSU star guard Flau'jae Johnson to a name, image and likeness deal. Johnson is the second college player to ink an agreement with Unrivaled, following UConn's Paige Bueckers. They won't be participating in the upcoming inaugural season, but Johnson and Bueckers will have equity stakes in the league.

Soccer-Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player for 2024

Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player following a campaign in which he captained Inter Miami to their first-ever Supporters' Shield as top club in the regular season, the league said on Friday. In his first full MLS season after joining Miami in July 2023, Messi had 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches while his club set a league record with a 74-point campaign before a stunning first-round elimination from the playoffs.

Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Murisier wins men's World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek

Switzerland's Justin Murisier kicked off the speed season in style as he edged pre-race favourite Marco Odermatt to win the men's downhill at the formidable Birds of Prey track in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Friday for his first World Cup victory. Murisier clocked a time of one minute, 40.04 seconds to beat fellow Swiss and three-time reigning World Cup overall champion Odermatt by 0.20 seconds. Slovenia's Miha Hrobat finished third for his first World Cup podium.

Remember me? Steelers' George Pickens claims not to know Browns CB

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome meet again Sunday when the AFC North rivals square off for the second time in three weeks, a rematch of Cleveland's 24-19 victory on a snow globe of a Thursday night Nov. 21. Somehow it still feels like the first time to Pickens.

Reports: Rangers G Igor Shesterkin agrees to record $92M deal

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin agreed to a record-setting eight-year, $92 million contract on Friday, according to multiple reports. Shesterkin's deal, which averages $11.5 million annually and runs through the 2032-33 season, is the largest ever for a goaltender. The previous high was an eight-year, $84 million deal ($10.5 million average) that Carey Price signed with the Montreal Canadiens in 2017.

Giants WR Malik Nabers (hip flexor) receives MRI, sits out practice

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is questionable for Sunday's game against the visiting New Orleans Saints as he deals with a hip flexor injury. Nabers received an MRI to determine the severity of the injury that he sustained in practice on Thursday. He has also been dealing with a groin injury throughout the majority of the season.

Jets RB Breece Hall, CB Sauce Gardner doubtful vs. Dolphins

New York Jets running back Breece Hall and two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner will be listed as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the host Miami Dolphins, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced. Hall (knee) and Gardner (hamstring) did not participate in practice this week for the Jets (3-9).

