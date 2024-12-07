Left Menu

Resilient Sri Lanka fightback against South Africa in 2nd Test (Day 2, Stumps)

Sri Lanka batters showed grit to stand tall against South Africa on the second day of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 09:54 IST
Team Sri Lanka. (Picture: X/@OfficialSLC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sri Lanka batters showed grit to stand tall against South Africa on the second day of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Friday. At stumps on Day 02, Sri Lanka stood at 242/3 with Angelo Mathews (40*) and Kamindu Mendis (30*) unbeaten on the crease.

According to ICC, after resuming the day at 269/7, South Africa's lower-order batters put on a strong show with the bat - Kyle Verreyne carried on from his overnight 48* to notch up an unbeaten 105, helping South Africa post a formidable 358. Despite that, Sri Lanka's batters put on a commendable display, with Pathum Nissanka's half-century and sizeable contributions from Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis helping the visitors reduce the deficit to 116 runs, Sri Lanka going into stumps at 242/3.

Vishwa Fernando made amends for a wicketless opening day by picking up the wickets of Marco Jansen (4) and Keshav Maharaj (0) early on. Kagiso Rabada (23) provided a supporting hand to Verreyne, though, as South Africa crossed 300, the duo putting on a watchful stand. Verreyne hit 12 fours and three sixes on his way to an eventful hundred. He brought up the milestone in style, lifting Asitha Fernando for six.

Asitha and Lahiru Kumara ended the Proteas resistance shortly thereafter and bundled out the hosts. They each picked a wicket to finish with a tally of three and four wickets in the first innings respectively.In response, Sri Lanka's openers - Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne - withstood a testing spell from South Africa's pacers, adding 41 runs for the first wicket. Though Rabada then got the better of Karunaratne, getting him caught behind for 20, Nissanka and Chandimal held the fort and helped Sri Lanka to 103/1 by the end of the second session.

Sri Lanka continued in the same vein in the final session, with Nissanka leading the charge. Though the opener missed out on a ton, his 89 helped Sri Lanka reduce their deficit by a sizeable margin. Matthews and Kamindu then ensured there would be no collapse, putting on a positive partnership of 43 to see them through to stumps.

With South Africa leading the two-match series 1-0 and important ICC World Test Championships points on the line, there is much to play for on the third day in Gqeberha. Brief score: South Africa 358 (Ryan Rickelton 101, Kyle Verreynne 105*; Lahiru Kumara 4/79) vs Sri Lanka 242/3 (Pathum Nissanka 89, Dinesh Chandimal 44; Kagiso Rabada 1/40). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

