The NFL's latest investigation into Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson concluded with no further action, citing insufficient evidence to support policy violations.

In WNBA news, reports suggest the Golden State Valkyries are poised to pick rookie Kate Martin in the expansion draft, while MLB sources confirm Shane Bieber's one-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians.

Breaking records, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers signs an $92 million contract, setting a new high for goaltenders, while Gout Gout breaks Australia's long-standing 200m record.

(With inputs from agencies.)