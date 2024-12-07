Sports World Sees Record-Breaking Deals and Stellar Performances
This roundup of sports news highlights some significant developments: Deshaun Watson's NFL investigation concludes without action, the Valkyries are likely to pick Kate Martin in the WNBA draft, and record-setting contracts are signed by Shane Bieber and Igor Shesterkin. There's also a new 200m record in Australian athletics.
The NFL's latest investigation into Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson concluded with no further action, citing insufficient evidence to support policy violations.
In WNBA news, reports suggest the Golden State Valkyries are poised to pick rookie Kate Martin in the expansion draft, while MLB sources confirm Shane Bieber's one-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians.
Breaking records, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers signs an $92 million contract, setting a new high for goaltenders, while Gout Gout breaks Australia's long-standing 200m record.
