Ravi Shastri Advocates Swift Return for Mohammed Shami to Australia

Former chief coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, has emphasized the need for fast bowler Mohammed Shami to join the squad in Australia at the earliest, to lend support to Jasprit Bumrah who is leading the pace attack in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shami is in the process of making a comeback after nearly a year away from international cricket due to an ankle injury. He has been working on regaining his form by participating in domestic matches with Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Although he has shown promising performances and is under the watchful eyes of selectors, Shastri suggested that while the third Test in Brisbane may be too soon, Shami could potentially be available for subsequent matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

