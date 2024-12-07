Left Menu

Travis Head's Heroics Propel Australia to Strong Lead in Day-Night Test

Travis Head scored a magnificent 140 to lead Australia to a formidable 332-8 against India on the second day of the day-night test. Head's assertive batting, alongside Marnus Labuschagne's steady half-century, gave Australia a crucial lead at Adelaide Oval, underpinning their quest for a series-levelling victory.

Travis Head

Australia's Travis Head delivered a stellar performance with the bat, smashing 140 runs off 111 balls to place his team in a strong position against India in the day-night second test.

Opening the day at 86-1, Australia's lineup faced challenges from India's Jasprit Bumrah, who secured four wickets. Head, however, provided the momentum needed by clobbering multiple boundaries, including 17 fours and four sixes.

Head's enterprising play, supported by Marnus Labuschagne's 64, helped set up a lead of 152. Despite a few lucky breaks, Head's commanding century was crucial in Australia aiming for a series-levelling win at the Adelaide Oval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

