England's Batting Powerhouses Dominate New Zealand with Blistering Performances

In an exhilarating display of batting prowess, England's Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, and Harry Brook each hammered swift half-centuries to propel England to a formidable 378/5 at stumps on the second day of play in Wellington. This explosive performance has given the visiting Three Lions a commanding 533-run lead over New Zealand.

New Zealand, which commenced the day at 86/5, struggled as England's bowlers exhibited exceptional form, restricting them to an additional 39 runs. Gus Atkinson was the morning's marvel, clinching a breathtaking hat-trick—the first in Wellington's Test history—and earning the distinction of being the 15th English player to achieve this feat.

With Atkinson claiming four wickets for 31 runs and Brydon Carse securing four for 46, England gained a substantial 155-run advantage heading into their second innings. Despite the early loss of Zak Crawley for 8, Jacob Bethell teamed up with Ben Duckett, crafting a massive 187-run stand to cement England's upper hand. Though Bethell narrowly missed his maiden Test century, falling to Tim Southee, England's momentum was unrelenting.

Duckett, after a valorous 92, was also ousted by Southee, prompting Harry Brook to join the fray and unleash his offensive prowess with a swift half-century. Glenn Phillips managed to end Brook's innings at 55, but not before Joe Root, remaining unbeaten at 73, partnered with Ben Stokes in a rapid 51-run collaboration, deepening New Zealand's woes as the day's play came to a close.

