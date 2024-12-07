Travis Head's Heroics Propel Australia to Commanding Position in Adelaide Showdown

Travis Head's sensational 140 runs have propelled Australia to a commanding position in the second test against India at the Adelaide Oval. Head's vigorous knock established a formidable first-innings lead of 157 runs for the hosts.

Australia's pace attack further dominated, reducing India to 128-5. Rishabh Pant offered some resistance with an aggressive 28 not out, partnered by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Earning their edge, Australia's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah's 4-61, made early breakthroughs. Despite India's captain Rohit Sharma's efforts, the visitors struggled to withstand the combined pressure of Australia's swift attack and Head's onslaught.

(With inputs from agencies.)