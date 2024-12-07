Dane Paterson Shines with Five-For as SA Dominate Sri Lanka

Dane Paterson produced a stunning performance, claiming five wickets for 71 runs, as South Africa dismissed Sri Lanka for 328 on the third day of the second test at St George's Park. Entering their second innings with a 106-run lead, South Africa is poised to extend their advantage, with Aiden Markram remaining unbeaten on 39 and Ryan Rickelton adding 12 to the total.

Earlier in the day, South Africa capitalized on excellent new-ball bowling to skittle out the Sri Lankan lower order, with Paterson's efforts crucial in reducing the visitors from 242-3 to 328 all out. His dismissal of key players such as Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis underscored his impact.

The hosts, who are aiming to secure a spot in the upcoming World Test Championship final, require a victory in this match to bolster their chances. Having already secured a substantial win in the first match of the series, South Africa's test ambitions are firmly on course.

(With inputs from agencies.)