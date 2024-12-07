Left Menu

Bengaluru Breakthrough: First I-League Victory Over Dempo

Debutants SC Bengaluru secured their first I-League win, defeating Dempo Sports Club 3-1. Krishananda Singh's early goal set the pace, followed by Salam Johnson Singh and Jordan Lamela sealing the victory in closing moments. Dempo's unbeaten record was shattered, leaving them third in the league.

Updated: 07-12-2024 19:44 IST
SC Bengaluru marked a historic moment by claiming their first-ever I-League victory against Dempo Sports Club, with a 3-1 scoreline on Saturday.

Krishananda Singh's quick start propelled Bengaluru into an early lead, and despite Dempo's initial defensive reputation, further goals from Salam Johnson Singh and Jordan Lamela secured a decisive win.

Dempo, previously undefeated, now sits third in the league standings, having been unable to recover their earlier form in a tightly contested match.

