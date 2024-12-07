Bengaluru Breakthrough: First I-League Victory Over Dempo

SC Bengaluru marked a historic moment by claiming their first-ever I-League victory against Dempo Sports Club, with a 3-1 scoreline on Saturday.

Krishananda Singh's quick start propelled Bengaluru into an early lead, and despite Dempo's initial defensive reputation, further goals from Salam Johnson Singh and Jordan Lamela secured a decisive win.

Dempo, previously undefeated, now sits third in the league standings, having been unable to recover their earlier form in a tightly contested match.

