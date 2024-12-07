Left Menu

East Bengal FC Seals Victory Amidst Defensive Masterclass Against Chennaiyin FC

East Bengal FC secured a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, marking their first away win and third clean sheet in the season. Despite Chennaiyin's dominance in possession, goals from PV Vishnu and Jeakson Singh ensured the Red and Gold Brigade's triumph, keeping Chennaiyin winless in four matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:59 IST
East Bengal FC Seals Victory Amidst Defensive Masterclass Against Chennaiyin FC
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic showdown, East Bengal FC claimed a decisive 2-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, achieving their first away win and maintaining a spotless defensive record with their third consecutive clean sheet.

Despite Chennaiyin FC's persistent dominance in possession, it was East Bengal's clinical finishers, PV Vishnu and Jeakson Singh, who capitalized on crucial moments to secure victory. Vishnu's breakthrough goal in the 54th minute ignited the charge, while Singh's 84th-minute long-range strike sealed the fate for the host team.

The Red and Gold Brigade's unwavering defense and strategic play left Chennaiyin FC winless in their last four matches, highlighting the team's need for a more effective offensive strategy. The match displayed East Bengal's tactical prowess and Chennaiyin's struggle to convert possession into success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

