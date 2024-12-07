Left Menu

India Targets Triple Titles at Guwahati Masters

India's Anmol Kharb, Sathish Kumar, and the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are set for final clashes at the Guwahati Masters. Hosted by India, the tournament aims to provide young shuttlers with international exposure. The event, backed by local associations, continues to showcase emerging talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:08 IST
India Targets Triple Titles at Guwahati Masters
India shuttler Anmol Kharb in action during Guwahati Masters Super 100 (Image: BAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showdown at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament, hosts India have secured a shot at three illustrious titles as they head into finals day. Leading the charge is Anmol Kharb, who faces Chinese qualifier Cai Yan Yan in the women's singles final. Anmol's robust performance against Mansi Singh in a swift 40-minute semifinal sets her up for potentially her first Super 100 title.

In men's singles, Sathish Kumar Karunankaran showcased resilience with a come-from-behind victory over China's Wang Zheng Xing, and will now take on Zhu Xuan Chen in a promising finale. Meanwhile, the women's doubles pair, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, eye a successful championship defense, squaring off against China's Li Hua Zhou and Wang Zi Meng.

The tournament, a collaborative effort between the Badminton Association of India and Assam Badminton Association, aims to foster international exposure for budding Indian shuttlers. With additional finals including mixed and men's doubles pitting China against international contenders, the event highlights India's potential to claim significant victories on home ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024