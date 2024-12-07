India Targets Triple Titles at Guwahati Masters

In a thrilling showdown at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament, hosts India have secured a shot at three illustrious titles as they head into finals day. Leading the charge is Anmol Kharb, who faces Chinese qualifier Cai Yan Yan in the women's singles final. Anmol's robust performance against Mansi Singh in a swift 40-minute semifinal sets her up for potentially her first Super 100 title.

In men's singles, Sathish Kumar Karunankaran showcased resilience with a come-from-behind victory over China's Wang Zheng Xing, and will now take on Zhu Xuan Chen in a promising finale. Meanwhile, the women's doubles pair, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, eye a successful championship defense, squaring off against China's Li Hua Zhou and Wang Zi Meng.

The tournament, a collaborative effort between the Badminton Association of India and Assam Badminton Association, aims to foster international exposure for budding Indian shuttlers. With additional finals including mixed and men's doubles pitting China against international contenders, the event highlights India's potential to claim significant victories on home ground.

