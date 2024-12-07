Left Menu

SC Bengaluru Clinch Historic Win Over Dempo in I-League Thriller

SC Bengaluru secured a landmark 3-1 victory against Dempo Sports Club, marking their first I-League win. Striking early and sealing with late goals from Salam Johnson Singh and Jordan Lamela, Bengaluru's triumph saw them break Dempo's unbeaten run, elevating their league position to ninth. Dempo retains third place.

Updated: 07-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:38 IST
SC Bengaluru Clinch Historic Win Over Dempo in I-League Thriller
SC Bengaluru in action against Dempo Sports Club during I-League 2024-25
In a pivotal I-League encounter, newly promoted SC Bengaluru emerged victorious against Dempo Sports Club, securing a 3-1 win at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Saturday. The victory marked a significant achievement for the hosts, celebrated as their inaugural triumph in the league.

The match had an explosive start with Krishananda Singh scoring within the first minute, setting the tone for Bengaluru's determined display. Although Dempo, who had arrived with an unblemished record, equalised through Saiesh Bagkar just before halftime, Bengaluru's striking duo Salam Johnson Singh and Jordan Lamela sealed the home team's memorable win with goals in the final moments of the game.

This outcome not only ended Dempo's undefeated streak but also bumped SC Bengaluru to ninth position on the league table, adding three crucial points to their tally. The win showcased Bengaluru's improved coordination and resilience, while Dempo, despite remaining in third place, will need to reassess following this unexpected defeat.

