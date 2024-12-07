Pace Spearhead Bumrah's Brief Injury Scare Dismissed as Cramp

India's cricket team faced a momentary scare on Saturday as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah appeared to grab his adductor muscle while in action. This happened during Australia's innings, prompting immediate attention from the team's physiotherapist.

Encouragingly for India, Bumrah was able to resume bowling soon after the incident, completing his over and adding three more in subsequent sessions. Bowling coach Morne Morkel reassured that it was merely a cramp, stating, 'He's fine; it was just this cramp.'

Bumrah's performance was crucial, as he secured a four-wicket haul, including dismissals of key players such as Steve Smith and Pat Cummins. His efforts were pivotal in India's 295-run victory over Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)