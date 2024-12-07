Left Menu

Pace Spearhead Bumrah's Brief Injury Scare Dismissed as Cramp

India's pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, experienced a minor scare with his adductor muscle during a match against Australia. However, bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed it was just a cramp and Bumrah continued bowling effectively, contributing significantly to India's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:08 IST
Pace Spearhead Bumrah's Brief Injury Scare Dismissed as Cramp
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's cricket team faced a momentary scare on Saturday as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah appeared to grab his adductor muscle while in action. This happened during Australia's innings, prompting immediate attention from the team's physiotherapist.

Encouragingly for India, Bumrah was able to resume bowling soon after the incident, completing his over and adding three more in subsequent sessions. Bowling coach Morne Morkel reassured that it was merely a cramp, stating, 'He's fine; it was just this cramp.'

Bumrah's performance was crucial, as he secured a four-wicket haul, including dismissals of key players such as Steve Smith and Pat Cummins. His efforts were pivotal in India's 295-run victory over Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024