High Stakes and Heavy Bids: Women's Premier League Mini Auction 2023

The Women's Premier League mini auction on December 15 will feature 120 players vying for 19 slots, with a mix of Indian and overseas talent. Top players include Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin, and Heather Knight. The auction is notable for the absence of Issy Wong and Leah Tahuhu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:23 IST
The highly anticipated Women's Premier League mini auction is set to take place on December 15, featuring 120 players, including 91 Indians and 29 overseas players, competing for 19 open slots. The player pool also includes three participants from Associate Nations.

With a significant purse of Rs 4.4 crore, Gujarat Giants will be on the lookout for four players in total, two of whom must be from overseas. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz aim to fill three positions, whereas teams like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals have four slots each to finalize their rosters.

Prominent figures such as India's Sneh Rana and West Indies' Deandra Dottin, with base prices of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, are expected to be major attractions. England's Heather Knight remains a sought-after player, despite opting out of the last auction round. However, notable absences include England's Issy Wong and New Zealand's Leah Tahuhu, sparking debates among cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

