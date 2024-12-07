Telugu Titans Triumph in Thrilling PKL Encounter

The Telugu Titans emerged victorious in a captivating Pro Kabaddi League clash against the Bengal Warriorz, with a narrow 34-32 win on Saturday evening. This match, held at the Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, showcased the Titans' best-ever season performance.

Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal spearheaded the Titans' offense, scoring 11 and 9 points respectively. Meanwhile, Maninder Singh and Manjeet contributed 14 and 7 points for the Bengal Warriorz. The teams were neck and neck initially, with the Titans barely leading 16-15 at halftime.

The second half saw a fierce battle, with the Titans managing to maintain their composure. Ashish Narwal's crucial 4-point raid sealed the match. Despite a valiant effort by Maninder Singh, the Titans held their ground, securing a thrilling victory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)