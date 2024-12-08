McLaren Dominates Abu Dhabi Qualifying: A Step Closer to F1 Glory

Lando Norris spearheaded a McLaren front-row sweep during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying, placing his team in prime position to capture their first Constructors' Title since 1998. Norris outpaced Australian teammate Oscar Piastri by 0.209 seconds at the illuminated Yas Marina Circuit, marking a significant achievement for McLaren.

The team, having dominated both final practice and Friday's second session, is poised for a triumphant finale. Norris expressed confidence, stating, "We want to win, I want to win. We know what we have to do ... tomorrow we will have a good chance." Team boss Zak Brown shared the excitement, noting his anxious anticipation before the decisive race.

Competitors face varied challenges with Ferrari grappling for position and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton struggling in his last race for the team. Noteworthy grid positions include Nico Hulkenberg's qualifying for Haas and Max Verstappen's adjusted start. The stage is set for gripping rivalries and emotional farewells at this season's closing event.

