Left Menu

McLaren Dominates Abu Dhabi Qualifying: A Step Closer to F1 Glory

Lando Norris led McLaren to a front-row lockout in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying, securing pole 0.209 seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri. McLaren aims to clinch their first Constructors' Title since 1998. The race will also see other key battles and farewells on the grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 01:29 IST
McLaren Dominates Abu Dhabi Qualifying: A Step Closer to F1 Glory
Lando Norris

Lando Norris spearheaded a McLaren front-row sweep during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying, placing his team in prime position to capture their first Constructors' Title since 1998. Norris outpaced Australian teammate Oscar Piastri by 0.209 seconds at the illuminated Yas Marina Circuit, marking a significant achievement for McLaren.

The team, having dominated both final practice and Friday's second session, is poised for a triumphant finale. Norris expressed confidence, stating, "We want to win, I want to win. We know what we have to do ... tomorrow we will have a good chance." Team boss Zak Brown shared the excitement, noting his anxious anticipation before the decisive race.

Competitors face varied challenges with Ferrari grappling for position and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton struggling in his last race for the team. Noteworthy grid positions include Nico Hulkenberg's qualifying for Haas and Max Verstappen's adjusted start. The stage is set for gripping rivalries and emotional farewells at this season's closing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024