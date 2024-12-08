England's Commanding Victory: A Series Triumph in New Zealand

England's cricket team claimed a significant victory over New Zealand, wrapping up a 323-run win on the third day of the second test in Wellington. This win, following an earlier victory in Christchurch, marks their first series win in New Zealand since 2008, with one match still to play in Hamilton.

Joe Root once again displayed his batting prowess, scoring his 36th test hundred before England captain Ben Stokes declared with a formidable lead. Despite a valiant century from Tom Blundell, England's bowlers, led by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, dominated, dismissing the Black Caps for 259.

Ben Stokes and players like Harry Brook and Ollie Pope were pivotal in turning the match around after a difficult start. Their partnership on the opening day was crucial, and Stokes' strategic decisions on the field ensured a dominant performance throughout the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)