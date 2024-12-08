Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Shines in Tennis Premier League, Eyes Top 50 ATP Ranking

India's tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has been a standout player for the Gujarat Panthers in the ongoing Tennis Premier League Season 6. With the Panthers reaching the semi-final stage, Nagal shares his aspirations and experiences, eyeing a future goal to break into the ATP top 50 rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:53 IST
Sumit Nagal in action. (Picture: TPL). Image Credit: ANI
In the ongoing Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 6, India's tennis star Sumit Nagal has emerged as a standout player, representing Gujarat Panthers in both Men's Singles and Doubles. Nagal is thrilled by the team's advancement to the semi-finals and praises the supportive environment within the team.

Nagal remarked on the camaraderie, stating, "It's a lovely environment. Everyone's very nice and is always there for us," as shared in a TPL release. The Panthers faced Rajasthan Rangers on matchday one, where Nagal played against Indian Tennis heavyweight Rohan Bopanna in Men's Doubles, despite losing the tie. "He beat me badly on the first day," Nagal jokingly commented.

Discussing the challenge of playing against Bopanna, Nagal noted, "It's not easy to play someone who has won a slam." Despite the stiff competition, he finds it enjoyable to play against seasoned players. Nagal also emphasized the growth of the TPL in scale and quality, crediting the league's competitive nature. Looking ahead, Nagal aspires to break into the ATP top 50 rankings next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

