Australia Dominates India in Day-Night Test Showdown
Australia secured a commanding 10-wicket victory over India in the second day-night test, leveling the series 1-1. Captain Pat Cummins led the charge with a five-wicket haul. Despite efforts by India’s players, Australia maintained their perfect record at Adelaide Oval. The third test is scheduled to begin in Brisbane.
In a striking display of cricket prowess, Australia clinched a decisive 10-wicket victory over India in the day-night test at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series at 1-1. This triumph bolstered Australia's unblemished record in pink-ball matches at this venue and came within just the first session on day three.
Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, was pivotal, securing 5-57 as his team bounced back from their prior series defeat. Australia's bowlers dismantled India's lineup, leaving them with a meager target of 19 runs, easily achieved in a mere 20 deliveries with Usman Khawaja scoring the winning run.
Despite the return of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the first test for personal reasons, the team struggled. The series now heads to Brisbane for the third test, with Australia looking to continue their dominant form.
(With inputs from agencies.)
