Sunil Chhetri Dreams of Son Dhruv Playing Football, Celebrates Sports as Life's Greatest Teacher

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has confessed that a part of him wants his son Dhruv to take up football, despite his own illustrious career setting a high benchmark. In an engaging interview with ANI, Chhetri extolled sports as the 'most holistic teacher' the world has to offer.

Having welcomed his son in August 2023, Chhetri expressed his desire to see Dhruv on the field without pressuring him, citing his own upbringing as a model. Influenced by a sporting family, Chhetri's admiration for figures such as Ronaldo, Sachin Tendulkar, and tennis icons shaped his love for diverse sports.

Beyond the pitch, the national hero shared stories from his childhood, where actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda captivated his family on the television screen. Chhetri's enduring legacy includes significant contributions to Indian football, underscoring his status among the world's top international goal scorers.

